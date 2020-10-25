Who's Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 5-1; Los Angeles 4-2

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Chicago 19.33, Los Angeles 19), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but QB Nick Foles led the way with two touchdowns.

Special teams collected 11 points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, falling 24-16. Like the Bears, the Rams didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Robert Woods and WR Josh Reynolds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago's victory brought them up to 5-1 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 4-2. Chicago is 3-1 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won two out of their last three games against Los Angeles.