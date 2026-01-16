The Los Angeles Rams haven't had a lot of success against the Chicago Bears on the road, winning only 14 of their 37 regular-season games in the Windy City (14-31-2). Their only playoff contest in Chicago was a complete disaster as they racked up a mere 130 yards of total offense while getting trounced 24-0 in the 1985 NFC Championship Game.

The fifth-seeded Rams hope for much better results when they visit Chicago to take on the No. 2 Bears in the NFC Divisional Round at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Los Angeles (12-5) has lost its last four contests in Chicago, including a 24-18 setback last season in what was one of only six games in which Matthew Stafford did not throw a touchdown pass. The Rams dropped three of their final four road outings this campaign but went into Charlotte, N.C. last weekend and edged the Carolina Panthers 34-31 in the Wild Card Round as Stafford connected with Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard TD with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit.

The Bears (11-6) won their first NFC North title since 2018 but entered their wild card matchup against the division-rival Green Bay Packers as 1.5-point underdogs. They trailed by 18 points at halftime but stormed back to score 25 in the fourth quarter and defeat the Packers 31-27 for their first postseason victory since 2010.

Even though they made the playoffs as a wild card, the Rams are the second favorites at DraftKings to win Super Bowl LX at +320. They are behind only the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks, who have +270 odds to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest DraftKings NFL odds for Los Angeles vs. Chicago in the Divisional Round.

Here is a look at the Rams vs. Bears matchup from a betting perspective.

Rams vs. Bears odds

Opening spread: Rams -3.5

Opening money line: Rams -192, Bears +160

Opening total: 51.5

The line has not budged as the Rams have been 3.5-point favorites since it opened. Assuming nothing bizarre happens, they will join the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1977 Oakland Raiders and 2008 Philadelphia Eagles as the only teams since 1970 to play as road favorites multiple times in one postseason.

Meanwhile, the Bears will be the fourth team in NFL history to be a home underdog twice in the same postseason. The 1979 Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset Philadelphia their first playoff game but lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the 2008 Arizona Cardinals made it all the way to Super Bowl XLIII but lost to the Steelers and the 2017 Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Chicago also will become one of only five teams to be a home underdog in the Divisional Round over the last 40 years.

Rams betting profile

Opening win total: 10.5 wins

W/L record: 13-5 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 12-6 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 11-7 (including playoffs)

The Rams were double-digit favorites against the Panthers in the Wild Card Round but didn't come close to covering, although they owned 14- and 10-point leads in the second quarter. However, all but one of their regular-season victories were by five or more points, including each of their five triumphs away from home.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in two-thirds of its Divisional Round games since 1970, going 12-6. Last year, the Rams were seven-point underdogs against the Eagles and managed to cover as Stafford and Parkinson hooked up for a touchdown with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 28-22 victory.

Stafford, who is expected by many to win the 2025 MVP Award as he led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown tosses (46), can match Aaron Rodgers' league record by throwing at least two TD passes in his ninth consecutive playoff game. The 37-year-old, who enters with a postseason-record four straight 300-yard passing performances on the road, also is one scoring pass away from joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks with two seasons in which they had a total of at least 50 regular-season and playoff touchdown tosses.

Bears betting profile

Opening win total: 8.5 wins

W/L record: 12-6 (including playoffs)

ATS record: 10-7-1 (including playoffs)

O/U record: 9-9 (including playoffs)

A cover by the Bears wasn't looking good last weekend as they trailed Green Bay 21-3 at halftime and were down 27-16 with just over 6 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Caleb Williams connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown and Colston Loveland on the ensuing two-point attempt with 4:18 remaining before throwing a 25-yard scoring pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 to play.

Chicago hasn't done well against the spread in the Divisional Round since winning Super Bowl XX, going just 2-7. However, the club has had success against Los Angeles at home of late, covering in eight of their last 10 meetings at Soldier Field.

Williams got off to a rough start in his postseason debut as he threw a pair of interceptions without guiding the Bears to a touchdown over the first three quarters against the Packers. But he finished with 361 passing yards and two TD tosses and can match the franchise record of seven consecutive games -- including playoffs -- with multiple scoring passes set in 1995 by Erik Kramer. Williams also can join Sid Luckman (two in 1941), Jim McMahon (three in 1985) and Rex Grossman (two in 2006) as the only QBs in Bears history to win multiple games in one postseason.

Rams-Bears prop pick: Puka Nacua anytime TD scorer (-125)

Nacua found the end zone in nine of his 16 games during the regular season, including four of the final five. The 24-year-old wideout, who was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2025, proved to be a double threat last week against the Panthers as he had a 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and a 5-yard TD run in the second. It was the second rushing score of the campaign for Nacua, who has amassed eight touchdowns over his last six outings. The Bears allowed four different Green Bay receivers to score in their wild card win, so it doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to keep Nacua from doing so.