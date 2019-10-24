Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Rams (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: L.A. Rams 4-3; Cincinnati 0-7

What to Know

The Rams will take on Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Rams took their game against Atlanta last week by a conclusive 37-10 score. Rams QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and two TDs on 37 attempts. Goff's performance made up for a slower contest against San Francisco two weeks ago. Goff scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Jacksonville making it seven winless games in a row. Cincinnati took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

This next matchup looks promising for the Rams, who are favored by a full 13 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Rams' victory lifted them to 4-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,

Wembley Stadium -- London, TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 13-point favorite against the Bengals.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.