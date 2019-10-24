Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rams vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Rams (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: L.A. Rams 4-3; Cincinnati 0-7
What to Know
The Rams will take on Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams took their game against Atlanta last week by a conclusive 37-10 score. Rams QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and two TDs on 37 attempts. Goff's performance made up for a slower contest against San Francisco two weeks ago. Goff scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Jacksonville making it seven winless games in a row. Cincinnati took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
This next matchup looks promising for the Rams, who are favored by a full 13 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Rams' victory lifted them to 4-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a big 13-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. L.A. Rams 7
