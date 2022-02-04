It took Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 13 seasons after being the first overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft to receive his first opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. The wait was far shorter for counterpart Joe Burrow, who was selected with the first pick in 2020 by the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-callers will look to make their first trip a successful one when the Rams (15-5) square off against the Bengals (13-7) on Sunday, Feb. 13 in the 2022 Super Bowl. The only other time two starting quarterbacks who were drafted first overall met for the championship was in Super Bowl 50, where Peyton Manning (1998) led Denver past Cam Newton (2011) and Carolina.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56.



Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites

CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games

Why the Rams can cover

Cincinnati's offensive line struggled during the regular season, as Burrow was sacked an NFL-high 51 times. In the 2022 NFL playoffs, the Bengals allowed Tennessee to take down the 25-year-old a whopping nine times. That's music to the ears of the Rams, who are one of the most feared pass-rushing teams in the NFL.

Los Angeles registered 50 sacks during the regular season to rank third in the league, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald leading the way with 12.5. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has notched 1.5 of the Rams' five sacks this postseason. He has plenty of support in linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, who is the league's active leader and ranks 22nd on the all-time list with 115.5. Floyd recorded 9.5 sacks this campaign, one shy of the career-high he set in 2020, while Miller registered five in eight regular-season games after being acquired from Denver in November and has added two in the NFL playoff bracket.

Why the Bengals can cover

After being limited to six games last season due to a foot injury, Joe Mixon came back stronger than ever in 2021. The 25-year-old running back set career-highs with 1,205 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while also registering a personal-best 314 receiving yards on 42 catches. Mixon recorded three 100-yard rushing performances during the regular season and leads all players with 190 yards in the NFL playoffs 2022.

The Bengals are tied for the best turnover differential in the NFL playoffs at plus-five and have made a league-high six interceptions. Their pass rush also has been one of the best this postseason, notching eight sacks. Sam Hubbard is tied for second with three, including two against the Chiefs in the final minute of the fourth quarter, while fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson has recorded 2.5 after registering a career-high 14 during the regular season.

