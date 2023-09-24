With quarterback Joe Burrow's playing status up in the air due to a calf injury, the Cincinnati Bengals will try to earn their first win of the season when they battle the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, won by the Rams, 23-20. The Bengals (0-2), the only winless team in the AFC North, are coming off a 27-24 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams (1-1), who finished 5-12 and third in the NFC West a year ago, are coming off a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals lead the all-time regular-season series 8-6, winning three of their last four matchups.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bengals are two-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Bengals vs. Rams picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Bengals and just locked in its picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bengals:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -2

Rams vs. Bengals over/under: 44 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles Rams +120, Cincinnati -140

LAR: Rams are 2-0 against the spread so far this season

CIN: Bengals have not had a losing record since 2020

Rams vs. Bengals picks:

Rams vs. Bengals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Bengals can cover

With Burrow on the mend, Cincinnati will lean heavily on running back Joe Mixon. He led the team with 95 yards from scrimmage, including 59 rushing and 36 receiving, last week. He will look for his third consecutive game with 70 or more scrimmage yards. In two career games against the Rams, including Super Bowl LVI, he has 150 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown.

Also helping power the Bengals is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He has five or more catches in 10 straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. Chase had five catches for 89 yards in Super Bowl LVI versus Los Angeles and has 80 or more receiving yards in eight of his past nine home games. He has 50-plus receiving yards in his three career games in primetime. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been solid to start the season. He passed for 307 yards in Week 2 and is one of two quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins) with 300 or more passing yards in each of the first two weeks. Stafford has 59 career 300-yard games, the second-most among active quarterbacks. He has 52,723 career passing yards in 193 games and surpassed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (52,606) for third-most passing yards by a quarterback in his first 200 career games in league history.

Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards against San Francisco, the most receptions by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. He is also the first player all-time with 10-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards in each of his first two games. Nacua leads the NFL with 25 catches, the most catches by a player in his first two career games. He is the third player ever (Michael Thomas and Andre Rison) with 25-plus catches in his team's first two games of the season. See which team to pick here.

