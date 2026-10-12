In the Week 5 edition of "Monday Night Football," the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are coming off a too-close-for-comfort win over the Philadelphia Eagles, having improved to 2-2 on in the process. They have not quite been the super team many expected, though injuries have played their part. They have a chance to get above .500 if they can capture a win against the Bills on Monday night.

The Bills, meanwhile, are coming off their first loss of the season, having dropped a dispiriting game against the division rival New England Patriots. The Bills had started 3-0 behind a pair of explosive offensive performances in Weeks 1 and 2 and then a comeback victory despite turning the ball over five times in Week 3. Their defense hasn't been up to snuff, and the Rams present a tremendous challenge.

Will the Rams leave the stadium with a winning record, or will the Bills bounce back from last week's defeat? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Rams vs. Bills live

When the Bills have the ball

The Bills gained more than 400 yards and scored at least 36 points in each of their first two games of the season, playing pristine football as they secured wins against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. They did not turn the ball over at all and they looked like an absolute machine as they worked their way through those two defenses with relative ease.

Over the last two weeks, things have been a bit choppier, as the Bills didn't top 350 yards in either game and turned the ball over multiple times against both the Los Angeles Chargers (five) and New England Patriots (two), scoring 24 and 26 points, respectively. They were fortunate to escape with a win against L.A., but didn't get quite so lucky against New England and suffered their first loss of the season.

The Rams, meanwhile, were torn asunder by the division rival San Francisco 49ers back in Week 1, but have since been incredibly stingy on defense. They've held each of their last three opponents under 260 yards, and two of them under 185. Their pass defense, in particular, has been remarkable, but the run defense has also been quite good since that first game. And they've done it without Myles Garrett (who got knee surgery following the Week 1 game) and, last week, without Aaron Donald (who is set to return on Monday after a one-game absence).

Buffalo is without wide receiver Josh Palmer on Monday night, and could be without No. 1 target DJ Moore as well. Moore is questionable after missing two of his last three practices. That could mean Josh Allen is down to Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid as his passing-game options, leaving the Bills shorthanded against what has been an excellent pass defense over the last three weeks and that gets Jaylen Watson back after he missed most of the last two games.

Allen, of course, is capable of turning any group of skill-position players into a functional one, as we saw over most of the last two years before the Bills traded for Moore. It's worth noting, though, that the Rams have entirely shut down the tight end position so far this year, allowing 12 catches for a league-low 85 yards to players at the position. Kincaid could therefore have a tough time getting going here, meaning the passing game would have to run through Coleman (who could see a lot of Trent McDuffie, who is playing at an extraordinarily high level) and Shakir. Allen can obviously make that work; it would just be more difficult than if he had Moore in addition to the other weapons.

James Cook — who led the NFL in rushing last season — is averaging an incredible and career-best 6.0 yards per carry so far this year, and has tagged two of four opponents for at least 135 yards on the ground. The Rams were run all over by San Francisco back in Week 1, but have since limited opposing backs in a big way. They haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of running games (Giants, Broncos, Eagles) during that span, though, so they could find it tougher to contain Cook here. Cook getting going would obviously take some of the pressure off of Allen and the potentially weapons-depleted passing game.

When the Rams have the ball

After sputtering to just 290 total yards back in their Week 1 game in Australia, the Rams have put up at least 415 yards in each of their last three games stateside. The only thing that's kept them from truly exploding offensively has been turnovers, as they've given the ball away two times in each of their games so far this season — including those last three where they piled up all the yardage.

After throwing 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions on his way to an MVP season a year ago, Matthew Stafford has already been picked off six times. Stafford only completed 61% of his passes, and he's down from 7.9 to 7.3 yards per attempt. Stafford, of course, didn't have Puka Nacua for two of those games, but even with Nacua back last week, he was at just 62.7% completions and 6.2 yards per attempt while being held scoreless and intercepted twice. He just has not played up to last year's standard yet.

Buffalo's defense, though, has been vulnerable through the air early on in the Jim Leonhard era. The Bills have gotten excellent pass rush from Greg Rousseau (who leads the league with six sacks and ranks third with 29 total pressures) and great play inside from Deone Walker (19 pressures and three batted passes) but the back end has been leaky, with opponents totaling the sixth-most passing yards in the league through four weeks, along with 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

Christian Benford returning to the lineup after he missed last week's loss against New England will help, but the Bills could still have their hands full with Nacua and Davante Adams — the latter of whom looks reinvigorated (career-best 10.3 yards per target) after repeated red-zone touchdown connections overshadowed a significant drop in efficiency last year. (He averaged just 6.9 yards per target, the fourth-worst mark of his 13-year career.) Adams was quiet last week against Philly (four catches for 32 yards on nine targets), but during the previous two games, he caught 15 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns in Nacua's absence.

It's worth noting that the Bills have given up the sixth-most catches, seventh-most yards and second-most touchdowns to running backs as pass-catchers so far this season. The Rams typically rarely target their running backs with the pass, but that has changed with Kyren Williams. Watch out for him on underneath routes.

Williams and Blake Corum have also been highly efficient on the ground, combining for 87 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. That's an average of 5.2 yards per carry, and they each have success rates over 50% while Williams leads the league with a 64.8% rate on his runs. The Bills have given up only 0.98 yards before contact per carry so far this year, per Tru Media, but they've allowed 3.05 after contact thanks to one of the highest missed-tackle rates in the league. They can't allow Williams and Corum to slip out of their grasp here.

Prediction

So far this season, the Rams have alternated between looking like the Rams team we expected and a much different version than that. That's largely due to injuries that have led to inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. The pass defense has been largely excellent, though, and the return of Aaron Donald should help the run defense. I don't think Buffalo has anyone that can deal with the Puka Nacua-Davante Adams-Kyren Williams trio, so the Rams should put some points on the board here.

Pick: Rams 28, Bills 24