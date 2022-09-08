The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as the top team in the AFC East after a run of dominance by New England that lasted nearly two decades. Buffalo has won back-to-back division titles and is the +600 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history this season. The Bills, who have been eliminated by Kansas City the last two postseasons, will begin that quest on Thursday when they visit the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo may have exited last year's playoffs earlier than it hoped, but it also saw the emergence of a potential star. Second-year receiver Gabe Davis came up with a performance for the ages in the Bills' overtime loss to the Chiefs, making eight catches for a career-high 201 yards and postseason-record four touchdowns. The 23-year-old from UCF, who also hauled in a scoring pass in Buffalo's wild-card victory against New England, recorded 549 yards and six TDs in 16 games during the regular season.

With his effort versus Kansas City, Davis gives Josh Allen and the Bills' offense another dangerous weapon. The 26-year-old Allen, who threw nine TD passes and no interceptions in two games last postseason, already has formed strong bonds with wideout Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox. Diggs had 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 scores while Knox registered career highs of 49 catches, 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has been superb in season-openers under Sean McVay, winning and covering the spread in all five games since he became coach in 2017. The team has gone 55-26 overall with McVay at the helm, the third-best mark in the NFL during that span. The Rams' success in Week 1 goes back much further, as it owns a 19-3 record since 2000.

Matthew Stafford couldn't have done much more in his first season with Los Angeles, as he guided the Rams to the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history after ranking third in the NFL in passing yards (4,886) and second in touchdown tosses (41) during the regular season. The 34-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent 12 campaigns with Detroit before being acquired in March 2021, was stellar in the fourth quarter in 2021. Including the postseason, Stafford threw 14 TD passes without an interception during the final 15 minutes of regulation.

