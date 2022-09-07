Starting the season on a winning note has been a regular occurrence for the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay. Since he took over as coach in 2017, Los Angeles has won its opener and gone one to finish with a winning record every year. It has made four playoff appearances and two trips to the Super Bowl with McVay at the helm, winning the championship last season. The Rams will try to continue their streak in openers under McVay when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 8-5 in the all-time series against the Rams, but has been dominant of late, winning seven of the last nine meetings. The Bills posted a 35-32 home victory in the most recent matchup in 2020 and a 30-19 triumph in their last visit to Los Angeles four years earlier. Buffalo has won three straight road contests against the Rams, although two were when the franchise was located in St. Louis.

Josh Allen is coming off a campaign during which he terrorized opposing defenses with both his arm and legs. The 26-year-old, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, became the first player in league history to throw for at least 4,000 yards (4,407) and run for 750 or more (763) in a season. Allen had 36 touchdown passes and ran for six scores during the regular season while adding a whopping nine TD tosses in only two playoff games.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has had its offense in high gear during McVay's tenure. The team has scored at least 20 points in each of its five season-opening wins under McVay and 30 or more on four occasions. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes in the Rams' 34-14 triumph over Chicago in Week 1 last year, the first of nine regular-season contests in which he made at least a trio of scoring tosses.

Stafford finished third in the NFL with 4,886 yards through the air in 2021 and second with 41 TD passes. The 34-year-old added 1,198 yards during Los Angeles' run to the Super Bowl championship, the second-most in one postseason in league history (Eli Manning, 1,219 in 2011). Stafford is looking to become the seventh player to record 10 4,000-yard seasons in his career.

