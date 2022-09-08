The start of the NFL season is an unofficial American holiday, and the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game is upon us. The Buffalo Bills will visit the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night. The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl win, while the Bills are the preseason 2023 Super Bowl favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams feature top-tier quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford leading the way for Los Angeles and Josh Allen, one of the top NFL MVP picks for this season, guiding the Bills. Both sides finished in the top 10 of scoring offense and defense in 2021, so it's a strength versus strength matchup in primetime.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo may have exited last year's playoffs earlier than it hoped, but it also saw the emergence of a potential star. Second-year receiver Gabe Davis came up with a performance for the ages in the Bills' overtime loss to the Chiefs, making eight catches for a career-high 201 yards and postseason-record four touchdowns. The 23-year-old from UCF, who also hauled in a scoring pass in Buffalo's wild-card victory against New England, recorded 549 yards and six TDs in 16 games during the regular season.

With his effort versus Kansas City, Davis gives Josh Allen and the Bills' offense another dangerous weapon. The 26-year-old Allen, who threw nine TD passes and no interceptions in two games last postseason, already has formed strong bonds with wideout Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox. Diggs had 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 scores while Knox registered career highs of 49 catches, 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

Why the Rams can cover

Stafford has been one of the NFL's most prolific passers over the past decade, but he found limited team success in Detroit. With a more talented surrounding cast, his play elevated in 2021, as he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on the way to a Super Bowl title. Cooper Kupp is back after winning the receiving triple crown with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Stafford won't have Odell Beckham Jr. or Robert Woods this season, but the Rams brought in Allen Robinson to help lessen the attention defenses can pay to Kupp.

The Rams finished ninth in scoring defense last season, and that side of the ball has Pro Bowl players on all three levels. Aaron Donald anchors the front, while corner Jalen Ramsey is one of the league's best pass defenders. Los Angeles added to its embarrassment of riches by signing linebacker and six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner from the division rival Seahawks in the offseason.

