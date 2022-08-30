The Los Angeles Rams spent the first 29 years of the Super Bowl era in Southern California and failed to win a championship. After a 21-year stint in St. Louis, where the team won its first Super Bowl title, the franchise returned to Los Angeles in 2016 and captured its second title last season by defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams will begin their defense of the crown when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bills remain in search of their first Super Bowl championship after suffering a heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in the divisional round last postseason.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

Josh Allen had his second straight superb season in 2021, establishing himself as one of the top-flight quarterbacks in the league. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns during the regular season and added 637 and nine, respectively, over two playoff games. The 26-year-old also is a threat on the ground, where he rushed for 763 yards and six TDs in 17 contests last year.

Allen's top target in Buffalo's aerial assault is Stefon Diggs, who is coming off one of his best seasons. The 28-year-old University of Maryland product had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in his second year with the Bills. It marked the fourth consecutive season Diggs registered 1,000 receiving yards and third time in his career he hauled in 100 passes.

Why the Rams can cover

Matthew Stafford more than lived up to expectations in his first year with Los Angeles after spending his first 12 seasons with Detroit. The 34-year-old, who was drafted first overall in 2009, was third in the NFL with 4,886 passing yards and second with 41 TD passes during the regular season before throwing for 1,188 yards and nine scores while leading the Rams to the championship. Stafford had three or more scoring passes on 10 occasions last year, including Super Bowl LVI against Cincinnati.

Stafford formed an incredible connection with Cooper Kupp, who was rewarded for an amazing season in June with a three-year, $80 million contract extension. The 29-year-old wide receiver from Eastern Washington had one of the top statistical seasons in NFL history last year, becoming the first player since Steve Smith in 2005 to lead the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16). Kupp set franchise records in the former two categories en route to becoming the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and didn't let up in the playoffs, making nine TD catches, including two against the Bengals, and being named Super Bowl MVP.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Bills vs. Rams picks, all from the model that has returned over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.