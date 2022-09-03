The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has had little difficulty scoring against the Rams of late, putting up at least 30 points in seven of their last eight meetings. Josh Allen recorded 311 passing yards in the victory against Los Angeles in 2020 and factored in all five of the Bills' touchdowns, throwing for four and running for the other. One of the 26-year-old's TD tosses went to Stefon Diggs, who has been Allen's top target since arriving in Buffalo.

The 28-year-old wideout from the University of Maryland has made 230 catches in two seasons since being acquired from Minnesota, the most by a player in his first two years with a team in NFL history and the third-highest total in the league over the last two campaigns. Diggs set career-highs of 1,535 receiving yards in 2020 and 10 touchdown receptions last season. Allen has another dangerous weapon in the 23-year-old Gabriel Davis, who made six TD catches during the regular season in 2021 and added five in the playoffs, including an NFL postseason-record four against Kansas City in the divisional round.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have performed exceptionally well in season-openers in recent years, going 19-3 in Week 1 since 2000 and 5-0 under coach Sean McVay. They also own the third-best overall record in the NFL since McVay took over in 2017 at 55-26. The Rams also will have history on their side, as Super Bowl champions are 14-3 in NFL Kickoff Games since 2004.

Los Angeles had one of the top aerial attacks in the league last season, ranking fifth in passing (273.1 yards) in Matthew Stafford's first year with the club. The first overall draft pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford was third in the NFL with 4,881 yards and second with a career high-tying 41 touchdown passes. The 34-year-old's arrival from Detroit resulted in a prolific campaign for Cooper Kupp, who posted the first 2,000-yard season by a receiver in league history with 1,947 in the regular season and 625 in the playoffs.

