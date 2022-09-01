The Los Angeles Rams struggled in their first year back in California, going 4-12 in 2016 for their 13th consecutive season with fewer than nine victories. The team has posted a winning record in its last five campaigns, however, registering a double-digit win total four times and capturing the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history last season. The Rams will try to take the first step towards another winning year when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. Los Angeles went 12-5 last campaign to win its third NFC West title in five years, while Buffalo claimed its second straight AFC East crown with an 11-6 mark.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

Scoring was rarely an issue for Buffalo last season, as the team was third in the league with an AFC-best 483 points and led the NFL with a plus-194 point differential. The Bills scored at least 26 points in 13 of their regular-season games and both playoff contests, including three of their seven overall losses. They won their second straight division title with an 11-6 record and posted all of those victories by 12 or more points.

Quarterback Josh Allen was the key to Buffalo's offense, victimizing opponents with both his arm and his legs. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he became the first player in history to record more than 4,000 passing yards (4,407) and 750 rushing yards (763) in a season. The 26-year-old Allen threw for 36 scores and ran for six others, making him the only player with at least 100 touchdown passes (103) and 30 rushing TDs (31) over his first four NFL campaigns.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles was one of the top scoring teams last season, finishing third in the NFC and seventh in the league with 460 points. The aerial attack was the key to the team's offense, as quarterback Matthew Stafford was second in the NFL with 41 touchdown passes, with receiver Cooper Kupp hauling in a league-best 16 of them. The 34-year-old Stafford was the NFL's third-leading passer in his first year in Los Angeles with 4,886 yards and added 1,198 in the playoffs, the second-highest total in postseason history (Eli Manning, 1,219 in 2011).

Stafford's ability to come through in the fourth quarter also was integral in the Rams' success. Including the playoffs, the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft made 14 TD tosses in the final quarter without throwing an interception. Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. no longer are members of the receiving corps, but Los Angeles added Allen Robinson, who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 with Chicago after logging a career-high 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs the previous season.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the Bills vs. Rams picks, all from the model that has returned over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.