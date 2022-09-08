The Los Angeles Rams will take the first step towards repeating as Super Bowl champions when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI for the second title in franchise history and is trying to become the first team to defend the crown successfully since New England in 2004. Buffalo had championship aspirations the last two seasons, but had them dashed by Kansas City, which rolled to victory in the 2020 AFC Championship Game and posted a 42-36 overtime win in the divisional round last year.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

Miller missed the entire 2020 season with a foot injury, but came back strong last year, finishing with 9.5 sacks. He registered five over his final four regular-season games and added four in as many playoff contests, including two in the Super Bowl. Miller has recorded at least eight sacks in his nine full regular seasons and is tied with Charles Haley for the most in Super Bowl history with 4.5.

The Bills have added Miller to a defensive unit that ranked first in the NFL last season in total defense (272.8 yards) and scoring defense (17 points). Having one of the best pass-rushers in league history could lead to even better seasons for Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. The 31-year-old safeties tied their career-highs in 2021, as they were the only teammates in the league with five interceptions apiece.

Why the Rams can cover

Matthew Stafford had one of the best years of his NFL career in his first season with Los Angeles, but the club is hoping its ground attack can make life a bit easier for the quarterback in 2022. One player the Rams expect to help is Cam Akers, who rushed for 625 yards in 13 games as a rookie before missing the first 16 regular-season contests last year due to a torn Achilles. The 23-year-old from Florida State appeared in all four of the club's playoff games, recording 248 total yards.

Los Angeles has another capable runner in Darrell Henderson Jr., who gained a career-high 688 yards on the ground in 2021 despite missing five games. The 25-year-old University of Memphis product led the Rams last season with five rushing touchdowns, four of which came in his first five games. Henderson was sidelined for the final two regular-season contests and first three of the playoffs. but registered 50 total yards in the Super Bowl victory against Cincinnati.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the Bills vs. Rams picks, all from the model that has returned over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.