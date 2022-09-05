The new NFL season has finally arrived with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. There are plenty of NFL prop bets available for star players like Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022. Stafford and Kupp made magic in their first season as teammates, but what do they have in store for an encore? Caesars Sportsbook lists Stafford's over-under for passing yards at 270.5, a number in which he exceeded 12 times last year, in the latest NFL odds.

Kupp is coming off a historic season in which he won the Receiving Triple Crown and was named Super Bowl MVP. The latest NFL prop bets show his receptions set at 7.5, but he's facing the league's No. 1 total defense and the No. 1 passing defense from a year ago. Which side should you lean towards when making NFL prop picks for Rams vs. Bills, and what other player props are too appetizing to pass up on? Before making any NFL prop bets for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game, you need to see the Rams vs. Bills prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, its NFL prop bets went 41-29 from Week 7 on, returning over $800.

With Bills vs. Rams on Thursday, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Bills

After simulating Bills vs. Rams 10,000 times, the model predicts that Bills quarterback Allen goes under 275.5 passing yards. Last year in his fourth NFL season, Allen averaged 259.2 passing yards per game and went under 275.5 in 11 of 17 games. Despite his amazing postseason performances, Allen got off to a slow start and averaged just 224.5 yards through his first two games, both going under 275.5.

After the departures of Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, Buffalo has to incorporate several new receivers into the fold, in addition to Gabe Davis having a larger role. Getting in sync with new players takes time and the model recognizes that in taking the under. Additionally, the Rams have the best defensive player in football in Aaron Donald and arguably the best cornerback in Jalen Ramsey, the latter of which could neutralize Diggs and take away Allen's top option. There are too many factors going against Allen, which is why the model backs the under and projects he throws for 242 on average. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Bills

In addition, the model says another star surpasses his yardage total and has another plus-money prop payout you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Bills vs. Rams prop bets for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game.

Which Rams vs. Bills prop bets should you target in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And which plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bills vs. Rams props, all from the model that's up over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks.