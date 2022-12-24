Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 4-10; Los Angeles 4-10

What to Know

The Denver Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Broncos beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 this past Sunday. Denver's RB Latavius Murray was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 130 yards on 24 carries. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Green Bay Packers this past Monday, falling 24-12. QB Baker Mayfield had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 111 yards passing.

Denver's win brought them up to 4-10 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to an identical 4-10. Neither team can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Denver is worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 21 on the season. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 273.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.