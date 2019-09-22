Rams vs. Browns: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 3

After saving their season with a win over the Jets on "Monday Night Football," the Browns will face a far more formidable adversary in their second straight primetime matchup. Week 3 of "Sunday Night Football" brings us a clash between the 1-1 Browns and the 2-0 (and the defending NFC champions) Rams.

Despite earning a big win over the Jets, the Browns have hardly looked convincing to this point in the season, which makes their date with the Rams their first real test of the season. A win would legitimize the Browns. A loss wouldn't necessarily delegitimize them, but it would further call into question if the offseason hype surrounding the Browns was seriously overblown. As for the Rams, they don't need to beat the Browns to be regarded as a contender; their past two seasons under Sean McVay and their first two games of this season have already proven that they are contenders. But the Rams are already stuck in a difficult divisional race with the 49ers and Seahawks.

That's what's at stake on Sunday night.

How to watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.