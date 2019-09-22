Rams vs. Browns odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 24-10 on L.A. games

The Cleveland Browns will play their first Sunday Night Football game since 2008 when they host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (1-1) last played on Sunday night on September 14, 2008, in a 10-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Since 1984, Cleveland is just 1-8 in Sunday night games. However, the Browns are coming off a primetime win, a 23-3 victory over the Jets on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Rams (2-0) are coming off an impressive 27-9 victory over New Orleans and are looking to start the season 3-0 for the second straight year. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Browns picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has factored in that the Rams' defense has been excellent to start the year. Led by two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, the unit has yet to allow a touchdown this season. In addition, Los Angeles is giving up just 293.5 yards per game, which is the fifth best in the NFL. The Rams will be going against a Cleveland offense that has sputtered through two weeks, scoring just 18.0 points per game, which is 23rd in the NFL.

White also knows that the potentially explosive Rams offense started to come around in the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints. Los Angeles piled up 207 total yards and scored three touchdowns for its best half of the season. With quarterback Jared Goff and slew of skill position players such as Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, the Rams have the potential to strike at any time.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Browns spread on Sunday Night Football.

Even though Cleveland's offense has struggled out of the gate, the Browns still have a slew of talent on that side of the ball. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a season in which he set the NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie, with 27. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has four 1,000-yard seasons in five years, is capable of going off at any time, which was made evident by his 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Jets on Monday. And running back Nick Chubb, who averaged 5.2 yards per rush last season as a rookie, has been a workhorse for Cleveland, accumulating 35 carries through the first two games.

In addition, the Browns have the talent on the defensive line to disrupt the Rams' offense. Myles Garrett has an NFL-best five sacks through two games and leads a defense that is giving up just 192.5 passing yards per game, which is the fifth best in the NFL. Garrett & Co. will be facing Goff, whose struggled mightily on the road recently. Since the beginning of last season, Goff has 23 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 113.1 quarterback rating at home and 12 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and a 81.1 quarterback rating on the road.

