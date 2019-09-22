Rams vs. Browns odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 24-10 on L.A. games

Two quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, will square off when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Since being drafted in 2016, Goff has been selected to two Pro Bowls and led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. This season, he has guided Los Angeles to a 2-0 record. Meanwhile, Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in 2018, is coming off a season in which he set the NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie with 27. On Monday, he helped the Browns (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening loss with a 23-3 win over the Jets. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Browns vs. Rams picks of your own, you need to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on against-the-spread picks, returning more than $3,200 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Rams like White. In fact, he has hit 24 of his last 34 picks involving Los Angeles. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has locked in on Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football.

White has taken into account that Los Angeles has arguably the best player in the NFL in defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Though the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has yet to record a sack this season, he has made his impact felt in other ways. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Donald has been double-teamed on 65 percent of his pass rushes this year, which has freed up his teammates to make plays. The Rams' defense has yet to allow a touchdown through two games.

White also has factored in that Los Angeles' offense showed signs of life in the second half against New Orleans. The Rams had 207 yards of total offense (159 passing) and scored three touchdowns, their best half this season. With a plethora of talent at the skill positions, Los Angeles is capable of an offensive onslaught at any time.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Browns spread on Sunday Night Football.

Even though the offense has been sluggish to start the season, Cleveland still has plenty of talent on that side of the ball. Mayfield had one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback ever last year. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has four 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL and reminded everyone of his big-play ability on Monday with his 89-yard touchdown catch-and-run against the Jets. And running back Nick Chubb, who ran for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie last year, had 98 yards from scrimmage last week.

In addition, White knows that Goff's production drops significantly when he plays on the road. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Goff has thrown 23 touchdowns against three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 113.1 at home. On the road, those numbers are significantly different: 12 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 81.1 quarterback rating.

