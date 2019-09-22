Rams vs. Browns odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL expert who's 24-10 on L.A. games

The Los Angeles Rams will try to start 3-0 for the second straight season -- and for just the second time since 2001 -- when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The defending NFC champions opened the season with a 30-27 victory at Carolina before beating New Orleans 27-9 last week in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. On Sunday, the Rams will meet a Cleveland (1-1) team that was the league's most hyped in the offseason but has yet to get its offense on track. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Browns picks of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on against-the-spread picks.

He has hit 24 of his last 34 picks involving Los Angeles.

White has factored in that the Rams' defense has been excellent to start the year. Led by two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, the unit has yet to allow a touchdown this season. In addition, Los Angeles is giving up just 293.5 yards per game, which is the fifth best in the NFL. The Rams will be going against a Cleveland offense that has sputtered through two weeks, scoring just 18.0 points per game, which is 23rd in the NFL.

White also knows that the potentially explosive Rams offense started to come around in the second half of Sunday's game against the Saints. Los Angeles piled up 207 total yards and scored three touchdowns for its best half of the season. With quarterback Jared Goff and slew of skill position players such as Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, the Rams have the potential to strike at any time.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Rams vs. Browns spread on Sunday Night Football.

Even though the offense has been sluggish to start the season, Cleveland still has plenty of talent on that side of the ball. Mayfield had one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback ever last year. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has four 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL and reminded everyone of his big-play ability on Monday with his 89-yard touchdown catch-and-run against the Jets. And running back Nick Chubb, who ran for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie last year, had 98 yards from scrimmage last week.

In addition, White knows that Goff's production drops significantly when he plays on the road. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Goff has thrown 23 touchdowns against three interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 113.1 at home. On the road, those numbers are significantly different: 12 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 81.1 quarterback rating.

