The Los Angeles Rams will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 in what could be a postseason preview. The Rams (8-2) enter Week 12 tied for the best record in the NFC and as the Super Bowl favorites at various sports betting sites. The Buccaneers (6-4) are coming off back-to-back losses. Both teams feature top 10 offenses, with the Rams sixth in scoring at 27.2 points per game and Tampa Bay 10th at 25.2 ppg. Both teams feature former No. 1 overall picks at quarterback in Matthew Stafford (2009) and Baker Mayfield (2018), however, the SportsLine model projects the better value in the running backs, rather than a top pass catcher, to find the end zone for Week 12 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers bets when online sports betting.

The model has Rams running back Kyren Williams and Tampa Bay running back Sean Tucker featured in its Week 12 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets. Both backs scored last week. The model is also backing a longshot pass catcher, as it also sees value in Rams tight end Davis Allen to score a touchdown, with starting tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) placed on IR this week. Listed at +425 in the Week 12 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer odds, the model sees strong value in utilizing Allen in Sunday Night Football bets for Buccaneers vs. Rams.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Buccaneers vs. Rams anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 12 Rams vs. Buccaneers anytime TD prop picks:



Kyren Williams, Rams (-160)

Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (+185)

Davis Allen, Rams (+425)

Kyren Williams, Rams (-160)

Williams has scored a touchdown in each of the Rams' three games out of their bye week, with four scores over that period. He had a slower touchdown start to the season, finding the end zone just twice in four games, but since then, he's scored in five of six games with seven scores over that span. Williams has been a top touchdown scorer since taking over as the starter with the Rams, with 31 touchdowns in 28 games over the previous two seasons. Tampa Bay has allowed the opposing team's RB1 to score a touchdown in five of the last six games, and Williams is the workhorse back in LA.

Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (+185)

With Bucky Irving (shoulder) out again on Sunday, Tucker could be in line for the workload that saw him rush for 106 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bills. Tucker, who also had a receiving touchdown, had 19 carries and played a season-high 44% of snaps against Buffalo. He justified the increased usage with his production, and the model expects Tucker to play a key role against the Rams as well. Tucker has at least 10 touches in three straight games, and at +180 odds, the model sees value in him scoring on Sunday Night Football.

Davis Allen, Rams (+425)

Allen only played 37% of snaps last week, but he played more than 50% of snaps in each of the three previous weeks. And after Tyler Higbee (ankle) was placed on IR this week, Allen is likely to see even more snaps and usage on Sunday Night Football. The 24-year-old has just 13 receptions this season, but three of them are for touchdowns, including a 4-yard score against the 49ers two weeks ago. Allen, at 6-foot-6, is a red zone and end zone threat, and with Matthew Stafford leading the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and losing one of his reliable pass-catchers, the model loves the value of playing Allen to score with odds longer than 4-1 on Sunday Night Football.

