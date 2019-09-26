Rams vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Rams (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: L.A. Rams 3-0-0; Tampa Bay 1-2-0

What to Know

The Rams will take on Tampa Bay at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland last week, winning 20-13. The Rams' WR Cooper Kupp was one of the most active players for the squad as he caught 11 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay missed a PAT kick in the first quarter against the Giants last week, and it came back to haunt them. The Buccaneers had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 32-31 to the Giants. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Tampa Bay of the 38-35 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Nov. 18 of last year.

The Rams' win lifted them to 3-0 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Rams rank fourth in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, with 4 on the season. Less enviably, the Buccaneers are fifth worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 4 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Buccaneers.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 10-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

L.A. Rams have won both of the games they've played against Tampa Bay in the last five years.