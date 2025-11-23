Rams vs. Buccaneers live updates: Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield square off on 'SNF'
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Week 12's 'Sunday Night Football' matchup featuring two teams going in opposite directions
Sunday's Week 12 action concludes at SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wildly fascinating NFC battle. Both clubs came into the week sitting in first place in their respective divisions, and a win here could loom large at the end of the year when it comes to tiebreaker scenarios for seeding if they each maintain their position.
Tampa Bay enters this prime-time affair at 6-4 and looking to snap a two-game losing skid, dropping back-to-back matchups against the Patriots and Bills. A common theme in both of those defeats was lackluster play defensively, allowing at least 400 yards of total offense in each game. That will need to change if they want to break the losing streak. Not only would a victory help turn the tide, it'd also give them some much-needed breathing room in the NFC South, with the Carolina Panthers (who play on Monday night) nipping at their heels at 6-5.
As for the Rams, the vibes are much different coming into Sunday night. L.A. has won five-straight, and their last two victories were the most notable, defeating the San Francisco 49ers on the road before beating the Seattle Seahawks. That gives them a leg up in the NFC West, but the race is still tightly contested, so they cannot afford a slip-up. Meanwhile, this game also serves as an opportunity for Matthew Stafford to bolster his MVP case. The Rams quarterback is among the betting favorites for the award entering Week 12, thanks, in part, to him throwing 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last seven games.
Can Stafford stay hot and lead L.A. to its sixth-straight win? Or will Baker Mayfield and the Bucs pull off the upset in primetime? As we find out, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find instant highlights of all the top plays and expert analysis of all the action.
Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Rams live
- When: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
- TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Rams -7; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
