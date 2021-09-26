Two undefeated teams are set to square off on Sunday when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers have been sensational on the road, winning each of their last eight away games. The Rams, meanwhile, have won eight of their last 10 home games against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff for Buccaneers vs. Rams is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists this game as pick'em in the latest Rams vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5.

Rams vs. Buccaneers spread: Pick'Em

Rams vs. Buccaneers over-under: 55.5 points

What you need to know about the Rams

Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for two TDs and 163 yards last week. He is one of two NFL WRs to have 100-plus yards and a TD reception in each of the first two games. Stafford passed for 278 yards and two TDs with an interception for a 101.8 rating in Week 2. He has thrown two-plus TD passes in each of his last three games.

Robert Woods had 12 catches for 130 yards and a TD in his last meeting with the Buccaneers in 2020. Sebastian Joseph-Day had a career-high nine tackles and a sack last week. Darrell Henderson (ribs) is unlikely to play on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Brady leads the NFL with nine passing touchdowns through two games this season. He's coming off an impressive five touchdown performance against the Falcons last week. Brady now has 35 games with four-plus TD passes, tied for the second-most in league history.

Tampa Bay also features one of the league's most formidable rush defenses. In fact, the Buccaneers are giving up just 57.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks second in the league. However, Tampa Bay has lost six of its last seven meetings against the Rams.

