Rams vs. Cardinals: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Arizona 5-9-1; Los Angeles 8-7

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in an NFC West matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Cardinals were expected to lose against the Seattle Seahawks last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over Seattle, winning 27-13. Arizona's RB Kenyan Drake was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 166 yards on 24 carries. Drake put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble down the right side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers. No one had a big game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from RB Todd Gurley, WR Brandin Cooks, and WR Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed San Francisco's offensive line for a total of six sacks. Leading the way was LB Dante Fowler and his 2.5 sacks. Fowler now has 11 sacks through Week 16.

Los Angeles is now 8-7 while Arizona sits at 5-9-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 297.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the Rams come into the game boasting the third most sacks in the league at 49. So the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona.