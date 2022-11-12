Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Arizona 3-6; Los Angeles 3-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 12-2 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Rams as they fell 16-13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Cooper Kupp, who caught eight passes for one TD and 127 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Kupp's 69-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 31-21. QB Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 175 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 60 yards on the ground. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 132.30.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-5-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Los Angeles is now 3-5 while Arizona sits at 3-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rams enter the matchup with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 27 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Arizona.