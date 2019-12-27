Rams vs. Cardinals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Arizona 5-9-1; Los Angeles 8-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Rams are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Arizona Cardinals will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Los Angeles has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Rams were close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers. No one had a big game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from RB Todd Gurley, WR Brandin Cooks, and WR Cooper Kupp.

The Rams' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and embarrassed San Francisco's offensive line for a total of six sacks. Leading the way was LB Dante Fowler and his 2.5 sacks. Fowler now has 11 sacks through Week 16.

Meanwhile, Arizona was expected to lose against the Seattle Seahawks last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Arizona took their contest against Seattle 27-13. RB Kenyan Drake had a stellar game for the Cardinals as he rushed for two TDs and 166 yards on 24 carries. Drake put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble down the right side of the field in the first quarter.

Los Angeles' loss took them down to 8-7 while Arizona's victory pulled them up to 5-9-1. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rams come into the matchup boasting the third most sacks in the league at 49. Less enviably, the Cardinals are stumbling into the game with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 297.7 on average. So the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Rams are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona.