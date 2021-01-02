Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Arizona 8-7; Los Angeles 9-6

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 1 of 2017. Arizona and Los Angeles will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It looks like the Cardinals must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive this past Saturday. They fell to the San Francisco 49ers 20-12. Arizona's only offensive touchdown came from RB Kenyan Drake.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles might have drawn first blood against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, but it was Seattle who got the last laugh. The Rams came up short against the Seahawks, falling 20-9. The matchup was a 6-6 toss-up at halftime, but Los Angeles was outplayed the rest of the way. QB Jared Goff had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.44 yards per passing attempt.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The losses put the Cardinals at 8-7 and the Rams at 9-6. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona ranks second in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 395.9 on average. But Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 286.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 11 games against Arizona.