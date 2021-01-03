Leonard Floyd entered Sunday's game with a career-high 9.5 sacks during his first season with the Rams. The veteran pass rusher reached the double-digit sack mark with his strip-sack of Cardinals backup quarterback Chris Streveler with 2:25 left in the first half.

The sack gave Floyd a $1.25 million bonus for reaching 10 sacks this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The incentive was part of Floyd's one-year, $10 million contract with the Rams that included up to $3.25 million in incentives. Floyd has fully reached each incentive in his contract, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The addition of Floyd has helped the Rams boast the league's third-best scoring defense through 15 games. Floyd has been part of a formidable pass rushing duo that includes him and perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald. Donald entered Sunday's game with 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss.

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cardinals or a Bears loss to the Packers. Los Angeles missed the playoffs last season after winning the NFC in 2018.