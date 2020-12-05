An NFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 6-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 7-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Rams have split their last four games. The Cardinals have lost three of their past four.

Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 48.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Cardinals :

Cardinals vs. Rams spread: Cardinals +2.5

Cardinals vs. Rams over-under: 48 points

Cardinals vs. Rams money line: Arizona +125, Los Angeles -145

What you need to know about the Cardinals

The Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots this past Sunday, 20-17. The Patriots kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to win the game. Arizona was not able to hold onto an early 10-0 lead. The Cardinals were held out of the end zone on a goal-line stand to end the first half. Kyler Murray threw for 170 yards and one interception on only five yards per passing attempt. It was the first time he did not throw a TD pass this season.

Kenyan Drake had 93 scrimmage yards (78 rushing.) and two rushing TDs last week, his fourth career game with two-plus rushing TDs. He had 83 scrimmage yards (60 rushing) and a rushing TD in the last meeting, a 31-24 Rams win on December 29, 2019. Drake has 15 rushing TDs in 18 games with Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins had five catches for 55 yards last week. He has 100-plus yards in three of his past four games at home. He needs 33 receiving yards for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams took their first home loss of the season against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, 23-20. The loss knocked Los Angeles out of first place in the NFC West. The 49ers have swept the season series with the Rams in the last two seasons. Jared Goff had two INTs and a fumble, and Malcolm Brown also lost a fumble. Los Angeles managed just 34 yards on its final two drives.

Robert Woods led the team with seven receptions and 80 yards last week. He had 13 receptions for a career-high 172 yards in the last road meeting. He is aiming for his seventh game in a row vs. Arizona with five-plus catches and 50-plus yards. Woods has seven TDs (five receiving) in six road games this season. Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 99 yards and a TD in the last meeting. The Rams have won the last six meetings with the Cardinals, all under Sean McVay.

