The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has now lost four of its last five games, including a 16-13 setback at Tampa Bay last week. Arizona has lost four of its last five games as well, falling to Seattle in a 31-21 final its last time out. Both starting quarterbacks are game-time decisions with Kyler Murray battling a hamstring injury and Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 40.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Cardinals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Rams -3

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 40 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -155, Arizona +130

Rams vs. Cardinals picks:

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has not been in great form of late, but this is still the team that won the Super Bowl last season. It already went on the road and took care of business against Arizona in Week 3, notching a 20-12 victory. Head coach Sean McVay is two games under .500 for the first time in his career, so the Rams should bounce back on Sunday.

Their struggling offense is facing an Arizona defense that has allowed at least 31 points in three straight games and is going to be without leading tackler Budda Baker due to an injury. Arizona has gone 4-11 in its 15 games since starting last year with a 10-2 record, making the Cardinals one of the worst teams in the NFL during that stretch. Los Angeles star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is going up against an Arizona offensive line that is playing without three starters, and he has already picked up 6.5 career sacks against Cardinals QB Murray.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Los Angeles has been terrible offensively this season, as it ranks No. 31 in the league in total yards. The Rams are playing without multiple offensive linemen and their running game has been essentially nonexistent. They also lack skill position players outside of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which has made life difficult for Stafford.

If Stafford can't get out of concussion protocol, then John Wolford would be the presumed starter. Wolford is in his fourth season with the Rams but has thrown just 42 career passes. Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins recorded a pick-six against Seattle last week and ranks second on the team in tackles with 61.

How to make Rams vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

