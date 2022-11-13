The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will both be in desperate need of a victory when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is sitting at 3-5 on the season after losing four of its last five games, while Arizona is 3-6 and has lost four of its last five games as well. The Rams picked up a 20-12 win in late September when these teams met the first time this season.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 38.5. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Cardinals. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Cardinals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Rams -3

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 38.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -155, Arizona +130

Rams vs. Cardinals picks: See picks here

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has been dominant in this rivalry in recent years, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings. The Cardinals have only covered the spread once during that stretch, so it has been extremely lopsided. Arizona has lost all three of its divisional games this season, including a 10-point loss to Seattle last week.

The Rams are not in great form either, but they are the reigning Super Bowl winners and still have a talented roster. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp ranks fourth in the NFL with 813 receiving yards, hitting the 100-yard mark in five out of eight games. He is facing an Arizona defense that has been atrocious of late, so this is an ideal scheduling spot for the Los Angeles offense.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Los Angeles has been terrible offensively this season, as it ranks No. 31 in the league in total yards. The Rams are playing without multiple offensive linemen and their running game has been essentially nonexistent. They also lack skill position players outside of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which has made life difficult for Stafford.

If Stafford can't get out of concussion protocol, then John Wolford would be the presumed starter. Wolford is in his fourth season with the Rams but has thrown just 42 career passes. Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins recorded a pick-six against Seattle last week and ranks second on the team in tackles with 61.

How to make Rams vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Cardinals? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cardinals vs. Rams spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.