Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hit the road to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams enter the game with 1-1 records and Week 2 wins. The Rams bounced back nicely from getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 to knock of the Atlanta Falcons 31-27, while the Cardinals went into Las Vegas and beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. The Rams have won 10 of the last 11 matchups against the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rams spread: Rams -3.5

Cardinals vs. Rams over/under: 48.5 points

What you need to know about the Cardinals

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Arizona ultimately got the result it was hoping for this past Sunday with a 29-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cardinals were down 20-0 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but the Cardinals got scores from WR Greg Dortch and RB Darrel Williams.

The Cardinals got a gritty performance from Murray in their comeback Week 2 win over the Raiders. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner completed 31 of 49 passes for 277 yards 1 touchdown and one interception, to go with 28 yards and one touchdown on the ground. More importantly, though, Murray came up big for the Cardinals late in the game, leading two fourth quarter touchdown drives to send the game into overtime.

What you need to know about the Rams

Meanwhile, it wasn't a dominant performance, but Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 this past Sunday. Los Angeles can attribute much of its success to WR Cooper Kupp, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 108 yards.

The Rams haven't played up to the standards set by their Super Bowl win last season, but with a substantial amount of offseason roster turnover, they will need time to gel. Stafford bounced back nicely from a below average performance in the NFL Kickoff Game to throw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Falcons.

