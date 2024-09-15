Two NFC West rivals collide in the desert on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles fell 26-20 in overtime at Detroit in Week 1, while Arizona lost to Buffalo, 34-28 on the road last week. The Rams have won 13 of the last 15 meetings, including both contests in blowout fashion last season: 26-9 and 37-14.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48.

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -1

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 48 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Cardinals -110, Rams -109

Why the Rams can cover

The Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection simply cannot be stopped. With star wide receiver Puka Nacua injured last week and on IR for at least the next four games, Kupp will be targeted often by his veteran quarterback. Last week against the Lions, Kupp caught 14 of 21 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. In the first matchup last season between Arizona and Los Angeles, the Rams top WR caught seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Asking the Cardinals to slow down this connection might be too much.

Another key for the Rams is running back Kyren Williams, who had 50 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries versus Detroit. Last year, in two matchups against Arizona, Williams rushed for a combined 301 yards and a touchdown on only 36 carries. He should see at least 20 touches in this matchup and could find success against a Cardinals defense that is susceptible to the run.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray's play was solid in the team's loss to Buffalo on Sunday, but he missed several open receivers while scrambling to escape the pocket under pressure. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was wide open on the game's final possession for what would have been an easy touchdown to give Arizona the lead, but Murray did not see him. Despite throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown and running for 57 more, Murray's play must improve for Arizona to win.

The Cardinals will be led on the ground by veteran running back James Conner, who was held to only 50 yards on 16 carries by Buffalo. He did score a rushing touchdown and added three receptions for 33 yards. Arizona tight end Trey McBride had a team high nine targets in the opener, catching five of them for 30 yards. Last season against the Rams, McBride topped 60 yards receiving in both matchups.

