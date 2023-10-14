The Los Angeles Rams look to get back to .500 as they host NFC West division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday afternoon. The Rams (2-3) fell at home to Philadelphia, 23-14, while the Cardinals (1-4), lost to Cincinnati, 34-20, also at home. The road team won each game in this series during the regular season in 2021 and 2022. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 against the spread, while Arizona is 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.



Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Cardinals:

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Rams -7

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Rams -324, Cardinals +254

Rams vs. Cardinals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona's active roster is already among the league's worst on paper and it's even more depleted this week with the loss of running back James Conner for at least four weeks due to a knee injury. Conner had been averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season and his loss will fall on replacements Keaontay Ingram and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado. After Conner was hurt last week, Demercado rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a score in the team's defeat, while Ingram was inactive due to injury.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs had been efficient this season before last week's effort against the Bengals, where he completed 15 of 32 passes for only 166 yards, with two touchdowns and his first two interceptions of 2023. Arizona's top wide receiver, Marquise Brown, has been targeted 42 times on the season, with 25 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns to his credit. Against a Rams secondary which surrendered two 100-plus yard receivers last week, Brown might be able to find success and keep Arizona in the game.

Why the Rams can cover

Arizona surrendered 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns last week to the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, so there's no telling what Rams WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will do to its secondary. In his first action of 2023, Kupp dominated a solid Philadelphia defense, catching eight passes for 118 yards in the team's 23-14 defeat. The rookie Nacua added seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, and both should excel against a softer defense.

QB Matthew Stafford has thrown for more than 300 yards three times this season, despite only throwing five touchdowns against five interceptions. Arizona boasts the seventh worst defense against the pass (251.4 yards per game) so Stafford should be able to have a field day. Running back Kyren Williams has scored multiple touchdowns in three of five games on the season, and it would not be a surprise for him to also have success against the league's 11th worst rushing defense (124.2 ypg).

How to make Cardinals vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Rams on Sunday?