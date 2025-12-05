An NFC West battle takes place in the desert this week, as the Arizona Cardinals host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, 20-17, and were officially eliminated from playoff contention. It marked the earliest Arizona has been eliminated since 1986. Week 13 was forgettable for the Rams as well, as they were upset by the Carolina Panthers, 31-28, despite being double-digit favorites.

While the Cardinals have been eliminated from the postseason, the Rams are in the midst of a heated battle with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West. Both teams are currently 9-3, but the Rams own the tiebreaker. According to SportsLine's metrics, the Rams have a 40.8% chance to win the division, while the Seahawks have a 36.7% chance. The San Francisco 49ers own the remaining share and have a 22.5% chance to win the NFC West.

This is the first meeting for the Rams and the Cardinals this season, as the two clubs will meet again in the regular-season finale. Los Angeles and Arizona split the season series in 2024, with the Cardinals earning a dominant 41-10 victory at home last year.

Let's break down this divisional matchup. But first, here's how you can watch.

Where to watch Rams vs. Cardinals live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Davante Adams is on a tear. Adams leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns this season, and a whopping 12 have come in the red zone. His 14 touchdowns are the most in a player's first 12 games with a franchise since Randy Moss' incredible 2007 campaign with the New England Patriots. Moss ended up catching a career-high 23 touchdowns that season.

Jacoby Brissett is a gunslinger. The Cardinals have lost nine out of their last 10 games after starting the season 2-0, but don't blame Brissett. Since he became the starter in Week 6, he leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,188! That's 37 more passing yards than MVP frontrunner Drake Maye.

Trey McBride on the brink of history. McBride leads the NFL with 88 receptions this season. Yes, he has indeed caught more balls than Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. The last time a tight end led the league in receptions was 2004, when Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez caught 102 passes. Kellen Winslow Sr. and Todd Christensen are the only other tight ends to lead the NFL in receptions.

The Rams' shocking upset loss to the Panthers should not be overlooked. Stafford came out almost too aggressive in the first quarter, the Rams lost the turnover battle 3-0, and then the defense allowed the Panthers to convert 10 of 18 plays on third and fourth downs. It was surprising to see Bryce Young find success vs. this L.A. defense in pivotal situations, but with that being said, I'm going to take the Rams to bounce back this week and win by 10 points. Pick: Rams -8.5, Over 48.5