Rams vs. Chiefs odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 10-0 roll

The final game of the Week 11 NFL schedule features a clash of Super Bowl contenders when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are 9-1, with the lone loss coming to a fellow division leader: Kansas City lost by three at New England, while Los Angeles fell in a shootout at New Orleans. Monday Night Football takes place in LA this week after the game was moved from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City because of concerns about poor field conditions. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored has climbed to 63, believed to be the highest for a regular-season game in at least 30 years.

The model knows Kansas City is led by breakout sensation Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback it moved up to take in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. His 3,150 passing yards are tops in the league entering Week 11. He has thrown 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is fourth in rushing at 754 yards per game and third in carries with 167. He has 13 total touchdowns this season, including six through the air.

The Chiefs are a rock solid 8-2 against the spread this season, including a perfect 5-0 on the road, but they are no sure thing to make it six straight against a Rams club that hopes to continue its own dominant run.

Todd Gurley's 988 yards on the ground are 234 more than Hunt (754), the second-year Kansas City standout who led the NFL in rushing yards last season. Gurley also led the NFL in scoring (108 points), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17) entering Week 11. Gurley has hit pay dirt in every game this season, including a 208-yard, two-touchdown gem against the division-rival Broncos on the road.

The Rams only rank No. 20 in total defense, but are No. 12 in scoring defense, yielding 23.1 points per game. The unit is anchored by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the league in sacks with 12.5.

