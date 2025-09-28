Rams vs. Colts live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Indy looks to remain unbeaten

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) are trying to recover from a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and welcome in the unbeaten Indianapolis Colts (3-0) and Daniel Jones.

Indianapolis has the NFL's top rusher in Jonathan Taylor, who has 338 yards rushing to start the season, including 102 yards and all three of his touchdowns on the ground in a 41-20 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

The game could be decided by the Colts offensive line vs. the Rams defensive line. Los Angeles has the best pass rush in the league, while the Colts have the best pass protection, allowing just two sacks.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions (29) and receiving yards (333).

Can the Colts improve to 4-0 or will the Rams hand Jones and Indy a loss? Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this Week 4 showdown as it happens.

Where to watch Rams vs. Colts live

When: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)