The Indianapolis Colts will attempt to stay undefeated on the season when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 NFL action. Daniel Jones and the Colts (3-0) are one of three undefeated AFC teams following their decisive 41-20 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. They visit a Rams side (2-1) that is coming off a heartbreaking 33-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Rams odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Rams are -189 money line favorites (risk $189 to win $100), while the Colts are +157 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Colts picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3.5, over/under 49.5

Indianapolis has been rolling since the offensive line got some much-needed offseason additions and Jones took over under center. The offense now ranks second in the NFL in total yards per game (418.7) and tied for second in points per game (34.3). It doesn't hurt that Jonathan Taylor is healthy and leading the league with 112.7 rushing yards per game. The defense has also been solid and has held the opposition to 272.3 total yards and 18.7 points. All of those components will have to keep firing on all cylinders against an angry Rams team.



Los Angeles entered the second half of Week 3 up 26-7 on Philadelphia before allowing three unanswered touchdown passes by Jalen Hurts. Then, a would-be game-winning field goal for the Rams turned into a 61-yard run in the other direction for an Eagles game-winning touchdown. LA's previous two opponents scored a combined 28 points, so the defense will be eager to get back to grinding down its adversaries. It could help that Matthew Stafford has had past success against the Colts, amassing 1,586 passing yards with 11 touchdowns in five career games.

Model's Colts vs. Rams prediction, picks

The Colts are 4-2-0 ATS in their last six games and are the only team to cover the spread through the first three weeks of the season. The Rams are 5-1-0 ATS over their last six games and 7-3-0 ATS in their last 10 games against Indianapolis. These teams match up well, but the SportsLine model projects Indianapolis will cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

