The Los Angeles Rams will try to stay alive in the NFL playoff race as they host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Matthew Stafford and company have gone 3-1 since their bye week, only narrowly being beaten by the Baltimore Ravens in overtime last week. Meanwhile, the Commanders are hoping to come out of their own bye week with a victory after dropping their last four games.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Rams are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Commanders vs. Rams

Rams vs. Commanders date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Rams vs. Commanders time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

Rams vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 15 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Rams

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Rams vs. Commanders, the model is picking Los Angeles to cover the spread. The Rams have looked like a playoff-bound team since their bye week and held their ground against a strong Ravens team in Week 14. Stafford has multiple offensive weapons in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, while Kyren Williams controls the ground game.

Since they are all but out of playoff contention, the best the Commanders can hope for is to shut down L.A.'s offense. That will be difficult since Washington's defense is ranked 17th against the rush and dead last against the pass. The Rams could put up a double-digit effort against the Commanders, which is why the model is also leaning on the Over for Sunday's matchup.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.