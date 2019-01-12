Rams vs. Cowboys odds, line: NFL divisional round picks, optimal predictions from expert who is 19-5 on L.A. games

Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, two of the league's top three rushers this season, will square off when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET to take on the Rams. Dallas knocked off Seattle last week to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, while Los Angeles, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, earned a bye. It's been raining ahead of kickoff in Southern California, but the latest Los Angeles weather calls for showers tapering off ahead of game time. Los Angeles has held steady as a touchdown favorite in the live Rams vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under has fallen half-a-point to 48.5 as kickoff approaches. A trip to the 2019 NFC Championship Game is on the line, so before making any Rams vs. Cowboys picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL playoff predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, including nailing Dallas (-1.5) against the Seahawks.

This is the same expert who has cashed big in last season's Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Rams vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV)

White knows the first-round bye came at an opportune time for the Rams, who had an opportunity to rest star running back Gurley (knee), who has been removed from the Rams' injury report leading up the NFL Divisional schedule. C.J. Anderson, signed off the street earlier this season, was impressive in Gurley's absence, piling up 46 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks of the season.

Gurley is expected to get the vast majority of the work on Saturday, but expect Sean McVay's innovative offense to find ways to utilize both players against the Cowboys. The Rams had the league's most efficient offense at home this season, while Dallas was just 3-5 straight-up on the road this year. And L.A. is coming off two easy covers, winning by 22 as two-touchdown favorites against the Cardinals and winning by 16 as 10.5-point favorites against the 49ers without Gurley in both games.

But just because the Rams are a rested powerhouse doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown against the streaking Cowboys.

White knows that against the Seahawks last week, the Cowboys' defense buckled down when it needed to most, allowing just two third-down conversions in 11 tries by Seattle. The defensive pressure, combined with a masterful 137-yard performance from Elliott, that helped Dallas dominate time of possession, 34:50 to 25:10.

The Cowboys have also had a history of slowing down high-powered offenses this season. In a Thursday Night Football game in Week 13, Dallas held Drew Brees and the high-flying Saints to just 10 points. Prescott had nearly twice as many passing yards (249) as Brees (127). The Cowboys gave up 20 or fewer points nine times this season and had the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.

Dallas has exceeded oddsmakers' expectations all season. The Cowboys are 9-6-2 against the spread overall and 6-3 as an underdog or pick'em. They're 3-1-1 against the spread versus teams like the Rams that win more than 55 percent of their games.

The expert is leaning under.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Rams? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the sizzling expert who's 19-5 on Rams picks and went a perfect 4-0 on Wild Card Weekend.