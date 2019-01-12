Rams vs. Cowboys odds, line: NFL divisional round picks, top predictions from dialed-in expert who's 19-5 on L.A. games

In their first playoff matchup in 33 years, the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff. Kickoff from L.A. Memorial Coliseum is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams and Cowboys met eight times in the postseason from 1973 to 1985, splitting those matchups 4-4. L.A. is coming off a bye after earning the No. 2 seed, while Dallas advanced with a 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seahawks. Bookmakers list the Rams as 7-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Cowboys odds, down a half-point from the opener. Both teams have won and covered their last two games and are .500 or better against the spread, so before you make any Rams vs. Cowboys picks and NFL Playoff predictions, see what No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, including nailing Dallas (-1.5) against the Seahawks. He also has an uncanny feel for the Rams: In his past 24 against-the-spread picks involving Los Angeles, White has been right 19 times. Moreover, White is on a sparkling 55-31 roll on all his NFL picks, returning nearly $2,100 to anyone following them.

This is the same expert who has cashed big in last season's Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

The Rams vs. Cowboys game can be streamed live on fuboTV.

White knows the Rams (13-3) roll into the NFL Playoffs 2019 after destroying their last two opponents by a combined score of 79-41. Running back Todd Gurley, who led the NFL with 21 touchdowns, is set to return after missing two games with a knee injury. He's had plenty of time to rest with his team on a bye and comes in averaging 4.9 yards a carry. Gurley exploded for 215 yards from scrimmage when the Rams beat the Cowboys in Week 4 of last season.

Third-year quarterback Jared Goff threw a career-high 32 touchdowns this season while averaging a career-best 8.4 yards per attempt. He also comes in hot, having tossed 11 scoring passes in his last four games.

But just because the Rams are a rested powerhouse doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown against the streaking Cowboys.

White knows that against the Seahawks last week, the Cowboys' defense buckled down when it needed to most, allowing just two third-down conversions in 11 tries by Seattle. The defensive pressure, combined with a masterful 137-yard performance from Elliott, that helped Dallas dominate time of possession, 34:50 to 25:10.

The Cowboys have also had a history of slowing down high-powered offenses this season. In a Thursday Night Football game in Week 13, Dallas held Drew Brees and the high-flying Saints to just 10 points. Prescott had nearly twice as many passing yards (249) as Brees (127). The Cowboys gave up 20 or fewer points nine times this season and had the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.

Dallas has exceeded oddsmakers' expectations all season. The Cowboys are 9-6-2 against the spread overall and 6-3 as an underdog or pick'em. They're 3-1-1 against the spread versus teams like the Rams that win more than 55 percent of their games.

