Rams vs. Dolphins live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Los Angeles and Miami are trying to stay in the playoff hunt

As we wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football."

The Rams have won three straight games as they have gotten closer to full health following their bye week, and they should be even closer to full strength for this one with the return of two starters along the offensive line. They have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season with a win in this game, which would allow them to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost three in a row and are trying to keep their season from slipping away. They'll have to do so with Tyreek Hill playing at less than full strength, which could significantly hamper an offense that hasn't been as explosive this year as in years past, even with Tua Tagovailoa on the field. Miami needs to stack wins beginning tonight, or it will be in danger of falling too far behind to make a serious run at the postseason.

Which of these two teams will secure the much-needed victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Rams vs. Dolphins

Date: Monday, Nov. 11 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Rams -1.5; O/U 48.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Pinned
Rams inactives

L.A. getting healthier but still without RT Rob Havenstein.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 11:50 PM
Nov. 11, 2024, 6:50 pm EST
 
Dolphins inactives

Nothing too surprising here, though it's notable that FB Alex Ingold is out.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 11:47 PM
Nov. 11, 2024, 6:47 pm EST

