The 2025 NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Divisional Round. The Eagles went 14-3 this season to win the NFC East and are coming off a 22-10 win over the Packers during NFL Wild Card Weekend, while the Rams won the NFC West with a 10-7 record and defeated the Vikings, 27-9, to advance in the NFL playoff bracket. This is a rematch of a Week 12 matchup in Los Angeles that Philadelphia won, 37-20, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Rams vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6

Rams vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Rams vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -279, Rams +226

Why the Eagles can cover

With running back Saquon Barkley piling up 302 scrimmage yards in the win over the Rams on Nov. 24, he'll likely be the focal point of the Los Angeles defense. However, the former Giants running back has been virtually unstoppable during his 2,000-yard season, piling up 119 more rushing yards in the win over the Packers last week. He's fueled a Philadelphia rushing offense that ranks second in the NFL, a weakness for a Rams defense that ranked 26th in yards allowed per carry (4.6).

The Eagles are 10-3 against the spread, starting with a dominant win over the Giants in October that sparked the turnaround. They covered by two touchdowns in the win over the Rams. They're also 6-1-1 against the number at home over their last eight matchups with Los Angeles.

Why the Rams can cover

Despite having their NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Vikings moved to Arizona because of the L.A. wildfires, the Rams showed resilience in their win over the Vikings. They sacked Minnesota starting quarterback Sam Darnold nine times and forced two turnovers in a victory that reinforced a message that they're legitimate contenders in the NFC.

Since the loss at home to Philadelphia, Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games, the only loss coming against Seattle when the NFC West was already locked up and head coach Sean McVay chose to rest key starters. Matthew Stafford has thrown one interception in the last two months and the defense, while leaky throughout the season, had been impressive in scoring areas. The Rams only allow touchdowns on 50% of red-zone possessions, ranking fifth in the NFL.

How to make Eagles vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, projecting 48 total points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday during the NFL Divisional Round, and which side of the spread almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see the A-rated Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia pick you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 211-143 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.