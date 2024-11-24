The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) in an NFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak. In Week 11, Philadelphia beat the Washington Commanders, 26-18, in a Thursday Night Football contest. On the other sideline, Los Angeles has won four of its last five matchups. Last week, they defeated the New England Patriots, 28-22, on the road. Defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) is out for the Eagles, while Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. The Eagles are -153 money line favorites (risk $153 to win $100), while the Rams are +129 underdogs (risk $100 to win $129). Before locking in any Eagles vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Rams 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Rams vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Rams vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -153, Los Angeles +129

PHI: Eagles are 6-4 against the spread this season

LAR: Rams are 4-6 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are fifth in the NFL in total offense (379.9), seventh in scoring offense (25.9), and first in rushing offense (181.3). Running back Saquon Barkley is the driving force of this dynamic attack. Barkley has plenty of speed in open space and has strong shiftiness. He's second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,137) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (8). Last week against Washington, Barkley had 146 rushing yards and two scores.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to be a dual-threat weapon who takes care of the ball. Hurts is completing 69% of his throws for 2,197 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns. In addition, he has 417 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores. He has finished with a rushing touchdown in five straight games.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford owns a powerful throwing arm with the accuracy to spread the ball all across the field. Stafford is seventh in the NFL in passing yards (2,557) with 13 passing touchdowns. He has thrown for at least two passing touchdowns in three of his last four games. Last week against the Patriots, Stafford had 295 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Receiver Cooper Kupp runs precise routes and owns strong hands at the catch point. Kupp has 488 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season. Receiver Puka Nucua also thrives for Los Angeles. Nucua can create chunk plays and be a consistent weapon. This season, he has 373 receiving yards, one score, and 13.3 yards per reception. In Week 11, Nucua had seven receptions for 123 yards.

