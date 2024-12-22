The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but they must first get past the New York Jets (4-10) in NFL Week 16 on CBS and Paramount+. Matthew Stafford and the Rams have won three straight heading into the final few games of the season, most recently defeating the San Francisco 49ers 12-6. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are coming off a 35-25 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, but have already been eliminated from playoff contention. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is 1 p.m. ET. The Rams are 3-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Rams odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Rams vs. Jets

Jets vs. Rams date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Jets vs. Rams time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Rams TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Rams streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for Rams vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Rams game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Jets vs. Rams, the model is backing New York to cover the spread. Despite the Rams being on a hot streak and going up against an inconsistent Jets squad, the model has New York covering the spread in over 50% of simulations.

The Jets have won three of the last four head-to-heads against the Rams, including two victories at MetLife, and are 3-1-0 ATS over that span. They also held on for a 23-20 win in Los Angeles last December. New York's defense has underwhelmed this season, although Stafford is 1-2 against the Jets in his career with a 61.2% completion percentage, five touchdowns and four interceptions. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.