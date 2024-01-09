Quarterbacks will be in the spotlight on Sunday Night Football in Detroit as part of the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule. No quarterback has faced his former team in an NFL playoff game since 2014, but that will change when both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford do. Stafford returns to Detroit for the first time as a visitor, while Goff hosts his former squad at Ford Field. The Lions are 12-5 and NFC North champions, while the Rams are 10-7 overall, earning a Wild Card berth after a four-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Lions:

Rams vs. Lions spread: Lions -3.5

Rams vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

Rams vs. Lions money line: Lions -179, Rams +149

LAR: Rams are 5-3 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams arrive in Detroit with a dynamic and healthy offense. Los Angeles has scored 29.9 points per game over the last seven outings, posting a top-eight mark in scoring offense over the course of the 2023 season. The Rams generate almost 2.2 points per offensive possession, scoring points on 41.5% of drives this season. Los Angeles is also 6-2 this year when Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua are each healthy and available to play. In those eight matchups, the Rams averaged 28.5 points and 398.9 total yards per game, with Stafford connecting on 18 passing touchdowns compared to only three interceptions.

The Rams also generated 6.77 yards per play with those four players on the field, which would be the third-highest mark by any team in the Super Bowl era. From there, the Rams take care of the ball at a high level, committing only 18 turnovers this season. Los Angeles averages 33.2 yards per offensive possession, and the Rams rank in the top eight of the NFL in total yards (359.3 per game), third down efficiency (42.0%), fourth down efficiency (61.9%), red zone efficiency (63.6%), first downs (351), sacks allowed (34), and rushing touchdowns (18).

Why the Lions can cover

Ford Field has been kind to the Lions this season, and the crowd will almost certainly be in a frenzy for the team's first home playoff game since 1993. Detroit has a 6-2 mark at Ford Field this season, out-scoring opponents by 8.9 points per game. The Lions are also lighting up the scoreboard on offense, averaging 30.5 points per game, 408.8 total yards per game, and 6.2 yards per play in home tilts. Detroit is fantastic on offense on the whole, and the team's approach is marked by balance. The Lions are scoring 27.1 points per game, ranking in the top five of the NFL, and that includes more than 2.4 points per offensive possession.

Detroit is only the second team in NFL history to have four players score at least 10 touchdowns each, and the Lions are in the top five of the league in total yards per game (394.8) and yards per drive (35.9). Detroit has 375 first downs, a top-five mark in the NFL, and the Lions convert 41.5% of third down changes. The Lions are also in the top three of the league in red zone efficiency, turning 64.1% of trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns. The Lions also boast top-five marks in the league in both passing offense (258.9 yards per game) and rushing offense (135.9 yards per game), and no NFL team has more rushing touchdowns (27) than Detroit this season.

