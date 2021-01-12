The Green Bay Packers will try to reach their second consecutive NFC Championship Game when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The Packers (13-3) lost last year's NFC title game at San Francisco. Green Bay, which won the NFC North by five games over the Chicago Bears, was 7-1 at home and 10-2 in the conference. The Rams (11-6), the sixth seed, defeated the Seattle Seahawks in last week's Wild Card matchup and are 5-4 on the road, including 1-0 this postseason.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Packers.

Rams vs. Packers spread: Packers -6.5

Rams vs. Packers over-under: 45.5 points

Rams vs. Packers money line: Rams +255, Packers -310

LA: RB Cam Akers is the only Rams rookie to ever rush for 100 yards in a postseason game

GB: Making its league-most 34th postseason appearance

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is led by MVP-favorite quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who accounted for 51 touchdowns this season. Rodgers played in all 16 games and completed 372 of 526 passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times and had a rating of 121.5. Rodgers also rushed 38 times for 149 yards and three scores. Against the Rams in 2018, he completed 18 of 30 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Also leading Green Bay's offense is running back Aaron Jones, who played in just 14 games but still carried 201 times for 1,104 yards and nine scores. He had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards and converted 52 first downs. Jones was also the third-leading receiver with 47 receptions for 355 yards and two TDs.

Why the Rams can cover

Despite that, Green Bay is not a lock to cover the Rams vs. Packers spread. That's because Los Angeles has won back-to-back must-win games, including a 10-point road victory at Seattle.

Cam Akers is coming off a groundbreaking game against Seattle, carrying 28 times for 131 yards and one touchdown. Green Bay has been gashed by running backs a number of times this season, including Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 163 yards and three TDs against them on Nov. 1.

During the regular season, Akers led the Rams in rushing, carrying 145 times for 625 yards and two touchdowns. He had four explosive plays and converted 26 first downs. His best game was a 29-carry, 171-yard performance against New England on Dec. 10.

How to make Rams vs. Packers picks

The simulations showing the teams combining for 46 points.

So who wins Packers vs. Rams in the 2021 NFL Playoffs?


