Teams with winning traditions will clash when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The Packers (13-3) will try to reach their ninth NFC Championship Game, while the Rams (11-6) are eyeing their 11th appearance. The Rams won the last meeting between the teams, 29-27 at Los Angeles in 2018. The Rams will try to overcome a number of injuries, including quarterbacks Jared Goff (thumb) and John Wolford (neck) and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs).

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Packers vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Packers spread: Packers -6.5

Rams vs. Packers over-under: 45.5 points

Rams vs. Packers money line: Rams +255, Packers -310

LA: RB Cam Akers is the only Rams rookie to ever rush for 100 yards in a postseason game

GB: Making its league-most 34th postseason appearance

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a number of offensive weapons, including wide receiver Davante Adams. He played in just 14 games, but still caught a team-record 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has had 18 explosive plays with 592 yards after the catch and 73 first-down conversions. He's had five games with 10 or more receptions, including a season-high 14 in the season-opener at Minnesota.

Another weapon is tight end Robert Tonyan, who caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has had nine explosive plays with 224 yards after the catch and converted 33 first downs. He's had five or more receptions in six games, including a six-catch, 98-yard, three touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5.

Why the Rams can cover

Despite that, Green Bay is not a lock to cover the Rams vs. Packers spread. That's because Los Angeles has won back-to-back must-win games, including a 10-point road victory at Seattle.

Cam Akers is coming off a groundbreaking game against Seattle, carrying 28 times for 131 yards and one touchdown. Green Bay has been gashed by running backs a number of times this season, including Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 163 yards and three TDs against them on Nov. 1.

During the regular season, Akers led the Rams in rushing, carrying 145 times for 625 yards and two touchdowns. He had four explosive plays and converted 26 first downs. His best game was a 29-carry, 171-yard performance against New England on Dec. 10.

