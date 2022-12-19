The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Monday Night Football for the 95th all-time regular season meeting between the two clubs. The Packers and Rams each enter at 46-46-2 in regular season tilts in the series, though Green Bay has enjoyed recent success. The Packers are 6-1 in the last seven regular-season meetings, and Green Bay is 5-8 overall this season. The Rams are 4-9 overall and 1-4 in road games under head coach Sean McVay.

Rams vs. Packers spread: Packers -7

Rams vs. Packers over/under: 39.5 points

Rams vs. Packers money line: Packers -335, Rams +260

LAR: Rams are 4-7-2 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 5-8 against the spread this season

Why the Rams can cover

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield didn't even join the Rams until midweek, but led a double-digit comeback that included a 98-yard touchdown drive in the last two minutes to seal the final result. With more practice time, Mayfield should be more prepared, and the Rams have been helpfully strong in a few categories on the margins.

Los Angeles is No. 2 in fourth down efficiency, moving the chains on 76.5% of attempts, and the Rams are also turning more than half of red zone trips into touchdowns, landing above the NFL average in efficiency. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers are considerably better than the Rams on offense this season. Los Angeles consistently ranks in the bottom tier of the league in scoring, total yards, first downs, turnovers, and more, while Green Bay has clear strengths. The Packers are above-average in total yards, averaging 345.6 per game, and rank in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (23) and interceptions (nine). Green Bay is highly efficient on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which leads to 125.4 rushing yards per game.

The Packers are averaging 143 rushing yards per game in the last six contests and, for the season, Green Bay is converting more than 40% of third down chances. See which team to pick here.

