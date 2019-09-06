Rams vs. Panthers key matchups, odds, picks: Todd Gurley's usage, Cam Newton's shoulder and everything to watch

Thursday Night Football is in the books. The real start of Week 1 is just days away. With that in mind, we're going to dig into one of the most fascinating matchups of the kickoff weekend of the NFL's 100th season: the early-afternoon battle between the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams and the popular sleeper pick Carolina Panthers.

These are two wildly interesting teams with star players on both sides of the ball, which means there's a whole lot that we can look at when considering what this matchup will actually look like when the teams take the field.

When the Rams have the ball

The most interesting thing to watch when it comes to the Los Angeles offense is whether and how much they are willing to shift away from their near-exclusive use of 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE) last season. Cooper Kupp is getting rave reviews for his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last season, but the Rams do have the ability to manage his workload a bit by shifting to more 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE), with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett on the field at the same time. Doing so would make the offense just a bit more unpredictable, and also put them in position to throw more often against heavier defensive groupings, which has been shown to be extremely effective for other teams throughout the league.

Even a slight shift in personnel usage like the one in the breakdown below would allow for the Rams to drop Kupp's snap share to around 82 percent, keep Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks at 95 percent apiece, and allow for equal usage of Higbee and Everett. At the same time, the Rams would be moving from taking 90 percent of their snaps in 11 and just 7 percent in 12 to a more balanced 73-27 split. (Assuming the Rams average 66 snaps per game, as they did last year.)

1 2 3 4 Snaps Personnel Cooks Woods Kupp Higbee 24 11 Cooks Woods Kupp Everett 24 11 Cooks Woods Higbee Everett 12 12 Cooks Kupp Higbee Everett 3 12 Woods Kupp Higbee Everett 3 12

A shift toward more 12 personnel may also be useful specifically in this matchup, as the new-look Rams offensive line might need some help against an extremely underrated Carolina defensive front. Not only are Kawann Short and Dontari Poe returning to wreak havoc on the inside, but they are now joined by Gerald McCoy, and the Panthers added athletic edge rusher Brian Burns in the draft and Bruce Irvin in free agency to work across from Mario Addison, who quietly has 29.5 sacks in the past three seasons.

The Los Angeles offensive line was arguably the most important ingredient in the team's success last season, but they lost Rodger Saffold in free agency and moved on from John Sullivan. That duo is being replaced by a pair of mid-round picks from 2018 -- Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen -- who played 116 combined regular season and postseason snaps a year ago. The lone holdover on the interior of the offensive line is Austin Blythe, who was the weak link of the group up front last year. Getting a second tight end on the field would aid in the blocking schemes up front while still allowing the Rams to create mismatches in the passing game. The basis of the Los Angeles passing attack is the wide variety of play-action concepts Sean McVay utilizes to create windows in the medium and long-range depths of the field, and they'll need the line to hold up in order for Jared Goff to have enough time to see those windows open.

When they do stay in their preferred 11 look, the Rams should have some nice advantages with Cooks, Woods, and Kupp working against the trio of James Bradberry, Donte Jackson, and presumptive slot corner Ross Cockrell. All three defensive backs are quality players, but with the Panthers playing a heavy dose of zone coverages, the strong route-running and reading abilities of Los Angeles' pass-catching corps should play to their strengths. The complementary skill sets of Cooks (deep threat), Woods (possession receiver), and Kupp (slot maven) allow for all different kinds of route combinations to beat zone coverages, and it helps that the players are all versatile enough to move all over the formation and attack from different angles than the defense might expect.

Naturally, much of the attention paid to the Rams offense in this game will be focused on their running back usage. Todd Gurley's "arthritic component" in his knee has been the biggest storyline of the team's offseason, and at this point we still don't really know how the Rams plan to use him, beyond an assumption that they will try to manage his workload in some way so that he stays healthy not just for this season, but several seasons to come. Gurley at his best is arguably the best back in football, equally capable as a rusher and receiver, working between the tackles and on the perimeter, and as the intended target of a play or a decoy. The Rams have capable players working behind him in Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson, but any snap where Gurley is off the field is a less dangerous one for the opposing defense.

When the Panthers have the ball

Any discussion of a game involving the Rams' defense has to begin with Aaron Donald. He is the game's most dangerous defensive player, an athletic marvel who has to be double-accounted-for on an every-snap basis. There is nobody in the league who is quicker off the snap, and even a moment's hesitation will allow him to slice between a pair of blockers and into the backfield, wrecking whatever your plan was on that given play.

Luckily for Carolina, their offensive line has seen great improvement in recent years -- especially on the interior. The signing of center Matt Paradis solidifies a strong group inside, where he joins four-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner and Greg Van Roten, who was extremely solid in his debut as a starter last season. Also working in the Panthers' favor here is the relative weakness of the Rams' perimeter pass rush, which should allow for consistent double-teams to be devoted to Donald, while Daryl Williams and Taylor Moton largely handle Dante Fowler Jr. and Clay Matthews and/or Samson Ebukam one-on-one on the outside.

The design of the Norv Turner passing offense the Panthers employed for much of last season also figures to work well against the specific talents of this Los Angeles defense. Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, especially, should have advantages in their respective matchups with the Rams' linebackers and nickel defensive backs. Corey Littleton is a nice player but he is no match for McCaffrey in space, while Bryce Hager figures to be pretty much hopeless if he's ever unfortunate enough to draw that matchup. Nickell Robey-Coleman is a strong slot corner and John Johnson III and Eric Weddle make for an excellent safety duo, but the short crossers, quick outs, and slants into cleared-out space behind seam routes should work toward Samuel's strengths and allow him to find openings underneath the coverage.

Cam Newton's No. 1 target this year figures to be D.J. Moore, who last season became just the 14th receiver ever to rack up at least 700 yards through the air at the age of 21 or younger. The most recent seven players to do it before him: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, and Josh Gordon. The Panthers like to move Moore around the formation, so he should see equal doses of Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters on the outside, as well as Robey-Coleman when he bumps into the slot. Talib was far better than Peters last season, but he missed a bunch of time and Peters spent much of the season playing through injury. The Rams will need both players at their best throughout this season, and this matchup provides an interesting test for where their games currently stand.

Another thing to watch out for is the state of Cam Newton's shoulder after an injury torpedoed the stretch run of his 2018 season. All the reports out of Panthers camp this offseason seemed to indicate that he's healthy and that his throwing motion looks as fluid as it has in years, but being able to see him in real game action will presumably tell us far more than any training camp passes did. The Panthers are talking about limiting Newton's designed rushing attempts a bit this season in order to limit the hits he takes on that shoulder, but with McCaffrey providing such a wide variety of skills and both Samuel and Moore capable of working jet sweeps, end-arounds, and even straight hand-offs or toss plays out of the backfield, the running game should not suffer too much -- at least until they need Newton in short-yardage and red zone situations, where he is one of the most efficient players in the league.

Newton is also not the only Panthers veteran coming off of injury issues. Tight end Greg Olsen, who has been Newton's primary option for most of his career, has broken his foot in each of the past two seasons and seems to be talked about more as a future broadcaster than as a player these days. But a healthy Olsen is a unique threat up the seams, and if he's right, it's him who will be stretching the field up the middle and removing those linebackers and safeties from the lanes Samuel and McCaffrey will work through and provide Newton with easy completions. The Rams are 2-point favorites, but I'll take Carolina.

Prediction: Panthers 26, Rams 21